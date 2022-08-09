Barclays Boosts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $35.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

