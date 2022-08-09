Barclays Cuts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $140.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,487. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,550,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,532,000 after buying an additional 129,928 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 55.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 32,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.