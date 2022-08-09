Barclays Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $8.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

KPTI stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 336,407 shares of company stock worth $2,174,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

