Barclays Increases ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $250.00

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.70.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $282.65 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.