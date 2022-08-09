Barclays Increases ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $250.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $282.65 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

