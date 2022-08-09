Barclays Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $71.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 370,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.