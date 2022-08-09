Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,826 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

