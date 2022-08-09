Base Protocol Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $569,276.37 and approximately $86,493.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003815 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00128769 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00036706 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063107 BTC.
About Base Protocol
BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Base Protocol Coin Trading
