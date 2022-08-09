Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

BBWI stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $272,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

