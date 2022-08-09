Beacon (BECN) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $313,223.51 and approximately $4,177.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00154782 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009328 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 392.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
