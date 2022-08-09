Beacon (BECN) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $313,223.51 and approximately $4,177.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00154782 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009328 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 392.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

