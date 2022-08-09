Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 64.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Up 39.8 %

BBBY stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $912.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

