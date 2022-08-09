Benchmark Boosts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $46.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Benchmark to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 16,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.