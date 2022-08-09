Benchmark Lowers Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $71.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Benchmark to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 5,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,893. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 631.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 76,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 174,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 75,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.