Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €118.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €118.00 ($120.41) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 0.7 %

FRA:LEG traded up €0.60 ($0.61) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €88.54 ($90.35). 129,299 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a one year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.39.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

