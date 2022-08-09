Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.19 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

