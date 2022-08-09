Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Critical Survey

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 12.93% 90.08% 16.83% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.73, meaning that its share price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.82 $88.97 million $1.66 6.55 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.98%. Given Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

