Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $293.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.63.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.