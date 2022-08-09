BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.48. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

