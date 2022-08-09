BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $312.00 by Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $312.00 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.46.

Shares of BNTX traded down $8.75 on Tuesday, hitting $160.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,101. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $327,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

