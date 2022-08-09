Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Hits $16.31 on Top Exchanges

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $36,564.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for about $16.31 or 0.00071141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

