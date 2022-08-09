Bismuth Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 59.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $951,329.86 and approximately $1,182.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015527 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

