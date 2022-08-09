Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $32.52 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $32.52 million and $460,467.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012463 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

