Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

BLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,072,689.24. In other news, Director Cody Slater acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,484,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,352,333.20. Also, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,072,689.24. Insiders bought a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $176,404 over the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

