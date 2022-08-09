BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) is Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust makes up 6.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.20% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $41,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,777,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 313,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

