BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $691.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,703. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $633.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.