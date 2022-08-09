BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 1,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,388. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

