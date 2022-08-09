BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 499.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 165,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

