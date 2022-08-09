BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter.
BlackSky Technology Stock Performance
Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
