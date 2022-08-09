Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.05 on August 23rd

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 137.08 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.27. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.50 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £838.18 million and a PE ratio of 971.43.

In other news, insider John Scott sold 30,876 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £40,138.80 ($48,500.24).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

