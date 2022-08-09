BMO Capital Markets Cuts Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $43.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 404.69% from the company’s previous close.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,197,992 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 262,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 234.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 105,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

