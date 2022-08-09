BMO Capital Markets Lowers Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$37.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PWCDF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

PWCDF traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 73,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,367. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

