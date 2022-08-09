BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 3.4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.02. 8,975,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,860,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.