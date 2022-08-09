Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Raised to $85.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.64. 6,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

