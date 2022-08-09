BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,280,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,816. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

