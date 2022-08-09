BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.67. 183,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

