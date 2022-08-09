BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 124.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in BlackRock by 286.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

