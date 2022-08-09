BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $34.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VO stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.57. 16,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

