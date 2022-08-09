BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,392. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $234.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.62.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

