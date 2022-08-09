BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $92.55 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $92,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

