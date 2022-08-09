BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 413,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.