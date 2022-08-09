BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.48. 39,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

