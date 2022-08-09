Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,064. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

