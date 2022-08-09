BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 416.30 ($5.03) on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 286.10 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 394.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £79.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82.

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.57 ($6.16).

In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($98,115.03). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 98 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £379.26 ($458.26). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,180 shares of company stock worth $8,194,662.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

