Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.49 million. Brightcove also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

BCOV opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,773,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,308.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,748 shares of company stock worth $323,163. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

