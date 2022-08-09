Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.49 million. Brightcove also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Brightcove Trading Up 5.0 %

BCOV opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,773,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,308.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,748 shares of company stock worth $323,163. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

