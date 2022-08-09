Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Allison Transmission worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.89. 5,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,022. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

