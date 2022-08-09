Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$1.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,613. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

