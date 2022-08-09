Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target at $941.67

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $941.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

