Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT at $26.83

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

IMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Insider Transactions at Immuneering

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 2,651.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. Analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,551 shares of company stock worth $54,300.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Immuneering by 111.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immuneering by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.