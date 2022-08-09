Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $172.29

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after buying an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $102.16 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

