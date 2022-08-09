Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $172.29

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $182.34.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

