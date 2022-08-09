Brokerages Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) PT at $2,763.00

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,763.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Relx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Relx has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

