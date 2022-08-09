Brokers Issue Forecasts for Parkland Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.08.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,095.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
